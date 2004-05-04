Steady as She Goes for Syndie Shows

Syndie ratings were essentially flat for the week ending April 25, the last full week before the start of May sweeps. Average viewing was down 233,000 households, or about 1% from the prior week.

The only strip to increase more than 15% for the week was Twentieth's rookie On Air With Ryan Seacrest, up 22% to a 1.1, after an appearance by Barry Manilow, who just happened to be the guest artist on American Idol, which is hosted by Seacrest. The April 22 Manilow episode, which included a duet with American Idol cast-off Jennifer Hudson, fueled a 29% increase among women 18-34 to a 0.9 demo rating.

Although Seacrest was the only rookie to show improvement this week, Warner Bros.' The Ellen DeGeneres Show had no trouble making it 25 weeks in a row as the number-one new first-run strip, with a 1.8, even with the prior week.

As for the remaining newcomers, NBC Enterprises' Starting Over was flat with a 1.1, tying Seacrest for second place. Both Warner Bros.' Sharon Osbourne, which is not returning next season, and King World's Living It Up! With Ali & Jack, which is also not returning, were flat at a 1.0.

Elsewhere, Buena Vista's Live with Regis and Kelly was the only talk show other than Seacrest to increase week-to-week, gaining 3% to a 3.5 for third place. Three talkers were down and 10 were unchanged. King World's Oprah, the leader, was down 4% to a 6.6. King World's Dr. Phil was steady at a 5.1.

In courtroom action, Paramount's Judge Joe Brown was up for the third time in the past four weeks after recently getting a second run in Los Angeles and upgrades in Cleveland and Cincinnati. For the week, it gained 3% to a second-place 3.6. Paramount's top court show, Judge Judy, dipped 2% to a 4.8.

Among late-night relationship strips, Universal's Blind Date was number one for the fourth straight week, gaining 7% to a 1.5. Warner Bros.' Elimi-Date was unchanged at a 1.3. Right behind, at 1.2, was Universal's Fifth Wheel, up 9%. Twentieth's Ex-Treme Dating was last at a 1.0.

In access, Paramount's Entertainment Tonight led the magazines with a 5.2, unchanged from the prior week. King World's Inside Edition also was unchanged at a 3.4. NBC Enterprises' Access Hollywood was down 3% to a 2.8. Warner Bros.' Extra! was down 8% to a 2.4.

Sony's Seinfeld topped the sitcoms with a 5.9, down 2%. King World's Wheel of Fortune ruled the game shows with an 8.2, down 5%.

