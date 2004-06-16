Steady Eddie Stays Put

National Association of Broadcasters board members Wednesday officially endorsed Eddie Fritts' plans to stay at the group's helm another two years.

The NAB board signed their long-time president to a two-year contact keeping him in his job, probably until April 2006. After he steps down from the president's chair, Fritts will remain as a consultant until April 2008.

Details of the contract were previously reported by Broadcasting & Cable. Fritts also announced that a presidential succession plan will begin next year, and that a new president is expected to be in place by April 2006 at the latest.

By agreeing to a succession plan, NAB puts to rest ugly disagreements that flared at the groups annual convention in May. There, some TV board members pressed Fritts to make a quick exit.

