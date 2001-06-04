Ste. Marie named Intertainer president

Cable industry veteran Stephen Ste. Marie has been named president and chief operating officer on Intertainer.

Ste. Marie will be responsible for Intertainer's day-to-day operations and will be based at the company's Culver City, Calif. headquarters. He'll reports to Intertainer CEO Jonathan Taplin.

Ste. Marie was previously Chief Executive Officer for CareerPath.com. Prior to CareerPath, Ste. Marie was senior vice president of DirecTV Inc. Earlier in his career, Ste. Marie served as senior vice president at American Television and Communications Corporation (now Time Warner Cable) and vice president of marketing at Viacom International. - Richard Tedesco