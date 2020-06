By dollar volume and number of sales;

does not include mergers or acquisitions involving substantial non-station assets

THIS WEEK

TV/Radio- $0- 0

TVs-$2,500,000-1

Combos-$0- 0

FMs-$16,800,000- 3

AMs-$0- 0

Total-$19,300,000- 4

SO FAR IN 2001

TV/Radio-$200,000,000-0

TVs-$89,000,000-6

Combos-$2,329,095- 20

FMs-$71,129,600- 37

AM-$37,486,054-26

Total-$2,726,710,654-90