StationTrades
By dollar volume and number of sales;
does not include mergers or acquisitions involving substantial non-station assets
THIS WEEK
TV/Radio-$0-0
TVs-$59,750,000 -3
Combos-$15,500,000 -2
FMs-$13,640,916 -5
AMs-$7,490,000- 3
Total-$96,380,916 -13
SO FAR IN 2000
TV/Radio-$2,133,450-1
TVs-$903,226089-28
Combos-$3,541,482,127 -92
FMs-$988,784,992-140
AMs-$157,258,885-89
Total-$5,592,885,543-350
