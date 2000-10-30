StationTrades



By dollar volume and number of sales;

does not include mergers or acquisitions involving substantial non-station assets



THIS WEEK

TV/Radio-$0-0

TVs-$59,750,000 -3

Combos-$15,500,000 -2

FMs-$13,640,916 -5

AMs-$7,490,000- 3

Total-$96,380,916 -13



SO FAR IN 2000

TV/Radio-$2,133,450-1

TVs-$903,226089-28

Combos-$3,541,482,127 -92

FMs-$988,784,992-140

AMs-$157,258,885-89

Total-$5,592,885,543-350