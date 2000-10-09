StationTrades
By dollar volume and number of sales;
does not include mergers or acquisitions involving substantial non-station assets
THIS WEEK
TV/Radio - $0 - 0
TVs - $0 - 0
Combos - $72,500,000 - 3
FMs - $324,285,500 - 3
AMs - $0 - 0
Total - $396,785,500 - 6
SO FAR IN 2000
TV/Radio - $2,133,450 - 1
TVs - $735,908,139 - 22
Combos - $3,483,840,717 - 81
FMs - $949,357,268 - 127
AMs - $144,478,885 - 80
Total - $5,315,718,459 - 311
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.