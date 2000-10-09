StationTrades

By dollar volume and number of sales;

does not include mergers or acquisitions involving substantial non-station assets

THIS WEEK

TV/Radio - $0 - 0

TVs - $0 - 0

Combos - $72,500,000 - 3

FMs - $324,285,500 - 3

AMs - $0 - 0

Total - $396,785,500 - 6

SO FAR IN 2000

TV/Radio - $2,133,450 - 1

TVs - $735,908,139 - 22

Combos - $3,483,840,717 - 81

FMs - $949,357,268 - 127

AMs - $144,478,885 - 80

Total - $5,315,718,459 - 311