StationTrades
By dollar volume and number of sales; does not include mergers or acquisitions involving substantial non-station assets
THIS WEEK
TV/Radio-$0-0
TVs-$176,428,000-5
Combos-$4,585,000-4
FMs-$108,629,000-8
AMs-$5,200,000-3
Total-$294,842,000-20
SO FAR IN 2000
TV/Radio-$2,133,450-1
TVs-$735,908,139-22
Combos-$3,411,340,717-78
FMs-$625,071,768-124
AMs-$144,478,885-80
Total-$4,918,932,959-295
