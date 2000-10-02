StationTrades

By dollar volume and number of sales; does not include mergers or acquisitions involving substantial non-station assets

THIS WEEK

TV/Radio-$0-0

TVs-$176,428,000-5

Combos-$4,585,000-4

FMs-$108,629,000-8

AMs-$5,200,000-3

Total-$294,842,000-20

SO FAR IN 2000

TV/Radio-$2,133,450-1

TVs-$735,908,139-22

Combos-$3,411,340,717-78

FMs-$625,071,768-124

AMs-$144,478,885-80

Total-$4,918,932,959-295