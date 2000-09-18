StationTrades
By dollar volume and number of sales; does not include mergers or acquisitions involving substantial non-station assets
THIS WEEK
TV/Radio - $0 - 0
TVs - $281,000,000 - 2
Combos - $45,000,000 - 1
FMs - $0 - 0
AMs - $0 - 0
Total - $326,000,000 - 3
SO FAR IN 2000
TV/Radio - $2,133,450 - 1
TVs - $7,367,202,139 - 46
Combos - $7,821,408,067 - 157
FMs - $1,161,402,598 - 210
AMs - $288,015,415 - 152
Total - $16,640,161,669 - 566
