StationTrades

By dollar volume and number of sales; does not include mergers or acquisitions involving substantial non-station assets

THIS WEEK

TV/Radio - $0 - 0

TVs - $0 - 0

Combos - $18,400,000 - 2

FMs - $262,560,000 - 6

AMs - $6,050,000 - 3

Total - $287,010,000 - 11

SO FAR IN 2000

TV/Radio - $2,133,450 - 1

TVs - $559,480,139 - 17

Combos - $3,457,300,717 - 78

FMs - $789,527,568 - 117

AMs - $146,057,885 - 84

Total - $4,954,499,759 - 297