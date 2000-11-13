StationTrades
By dollar volume and number of sales; does not include mergers or acquisitions involving substantial non-station assets
THIS WEEK
TV/Radio - $0 - 0
TVs - $0 - 0
Combos - $18,400,000 - 2
FMs - $262,560,000 - 6
AMs - $6,050,000 - 3
Total - $287,010,000 - 11
SO FAR IN 2000
TV/Radio - $2,133,450 - 1
TVs - $559,480,139 - 17
Combos - $3,457,300,717 - 78
FMs - $789,527,568 - 117
AMs - $146,057,885 - 84
Total - $4,954,499,759 - 297
