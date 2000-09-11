StationTrades

By dollar volume and number of sales; does not include mergers or acquisitions involving substantial non-station assets

THIS WEEK

TV/Radio - $0 - 0

TVs -$0 - 0

Combos - $5,525,000 - 3

FMs - $1,462,500 - 5

AMs - $2,985,000 - 5

Total n $9,972,500 n 13

SO FAR IN 2000

TV/Radio - $2,133,450 - 1

TVs - $7,086,202,139 - 44

Combos - $7,776,408,067 - 156

FMs - $1,161,402,598 - 210

AMs - $288,015,415 - 152

Total - $16,314,161,669 - 563