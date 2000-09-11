StationTrades
By dollar volume and number of sales; does not include mergers or acquisitions involving substantial non-station assets
THIS WEEK
TV/Radio - $0 - 0
TVs -$0 - 0
Combos - $5,525,000 - 3
FMs - $1,462,500 - 5
AMs - $2,985,000 - 5
Total n $9,972,500 n 13
SO FAR IN 2000
TV/Radio - $2,133,450 - 1
TVs - $7,086,202,139 - 44
Combos - $7,776,408,067 - 156
FMs - $1,161,402,598 - 210
AMs - $288,015,415 - 152
Total - $16,314,161,669 - 563
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.