StationTrades

By dollar volume and number of sales;
does not include mergers or acquisitions involving substantial non-station assets
THIS WEEK
TV/Radio -$0 -0
TVs - $51,500,000 - 1
Combos - $2,339,800 - 3
FMs - $6,990,000 - 7
AMs - $2,450,000 - 7
Total - $63,279,800 - 18
SO FAR IN 2000
TV/Radio - $2,133,450 -1
TVs - $7,082,202,139 - 43
Combos - $7,607,133,067 - 149
FMs -$1,091,640,098 - 199
AMs - $279,275,915 - 141
Total - $16,062,384,669 - 533
