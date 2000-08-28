StationTrades

By dollar volume and number of sales;

does not include mergers or acquisitions involving substantial non-station assets

THIS WEEK

TV/Radio -$0 -0

TVs - $51,500,000 - 1

Combos - $2,339,800 - 3

FMs - $6,990,000 - 7

AMs - $2,450,000 - 7

Total - $63,279,800 - 18

SO FAR IN 2000

TV/Radio - $2,133,450 -1

TVs - $7,082,202,139 - 43

Combos - $7,607,133,067 - 149

FMs -$1,091,640,098 - 199

AMs - $279,275,915 - 141

Total - $16,062,384,669 - 533