Stations sign on dotTV line

NEW YORK

More than 40 broadcasters worldwide have snagged ".tv" Internet domain names by registering with dotTV, a Pasadena, Calif. company that owns the rights to ".tv" extensions through an agreement with the small Pacific island nation of Tuvalu.

Among domestic broadcasters acquiring .tv domains are ktrk Houston; wten Albany, N.Y.; kpix San Francisco, kfmb San Diego; wdaf Kansas City, Mo.; wpxi Pittsburgh; knbc Los Angeles; wkjg South Bend, Ind. and wfvt Charlotte, N.C.

International networks signing up include the BBC, CNBC Asia, Granada Sky Broadcasting in the U.K., and Australia's Nine Network. Columbia TriStar, MGM, Pegasus Communications and Sega previously bought .tv domain names. Stations with typical four-letter call signs can generally get a .tv domain for $200 per year, says dotTV Director of Marketing Rob Kostich.