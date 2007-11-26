Stations Picked for TV Guide Network’s Making News

Savannah, Ga., duopoly WJCL and WTGS will turn the camera on themselves for the second edition of TV Guide Network program Making News.

The reality series, which gives viewers a peek at how local news is produced, debuts June 2.

“The upcoming season will showcase an even more varied cast and struggling station than last season,” TV Guide Network vice president of development Kristin Peace said. “And with the notable backdrop of Savannah, the stories bound to unfold throughout the series will definitely be interesting.”

KOSA Midland, Texas, was the star station in the first season of Making News earlier this year. Viewers witnessed newsroom drama such as an older anchor battling depression when younger talent was hired to take his place.

New Vision Television owns the two Savannah stations.

One source of intrigue should stem from what TV Guide Network called “a self-proclaimed hippie” who was recently hired to be news director.