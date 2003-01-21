Stations pick Parkers
New Orleans -- Paramount Domestic Television has cleared sitcom The Parkers in 60
percent of the country, president John Nogawski said at the National Association of Television Programming Executives' conference in New Orleans
Tuesday.
The show will air next fall on Fox's owned-and-operated stations in the
top 10 markets, including New York and Los Angeles.
Besides Fox, The Parkers is also cleared on stations from Weigel
Broadcasting Co., including WCIU-TV in Chicago; the Viacom Inc. station group; and
Tribune Broadcasting's WBDC-TV in Washington, D.C.
Paramount this month also signed an agreement for Viacom-owned Black Entertainment Television to air the
show.
The Parkers airs on UPN Monday nights at 8 p.m. as part of that network's
successful urban-comedy block.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.