Stations pick Parkers

New Orleans -- Paramount Domestic Television has cleared sitcom The Parkers in 60

percent of the country, president John Nogawski said at the National Association of Television Programming Executives' conference in New Orleans

Tuesday.

The show will air next fall on Fox's owned-and-operated stations in the

top 10 markets, including New York and Los Angeles.

Besides Fox, The Parkers is also cleared on stations from Weigel

Broadcasting Co., including WCIU-TV in Chicago; the Viacom Inc. station group; and

Tribune Broadcasting's WBDC-TV in Washington, D.C.

Paramount this month also signed an agreement for Viacom-owned Black Entertainment Television to air the

show.

The Parkers airs on UPN Monday nights at 8 p.m. as part of that network's

successful urban-comedy block.