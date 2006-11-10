Stations 'Net Election-Day Surfers

Inernet Broadcasting, which administers Web sites for TV stations, says it had record traffic to its network of 70-plus stations.

According to the company, 3.5 million users logged in to view the online coverage, a combination of Internet Broadcasting staff-supplied election results for top races and local station coverage. That was the most traffic in a single day to its sites, says the company.

Other Highlights:

4.8 million page views to the election coverage, almost three times the election day views to the political section in the presidential race of 2004.

More than double the average page views for some sites.