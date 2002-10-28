Stations moving on America's Moving to
Mansfield Television Distribution's America's Moving to . has been
cleared in 15 percent of the country, including Chicago, Dallas, Houston,
Phoenix, Cincinnati and Greensboro, N.C., said Toni Erickson Knight, president
and founder of WorldLink Inc., and John Mansfield, president of Mansfield Television
Distribution.
WorldLink is selling spot advertisements in the show, as well as creating
in-program marketing opportunities such as sponsorships, contests, promotions,
Internet tie-ins and product placement.
Homebuilder Ryland Homes is the show's presenting sponsor.
For the first season, 18 original weekly episodes will be produced and will
focus on a different U.S. city. The show is hosted by Mark Atkinson and Kathleen
Ray.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.