Stations moving on America's Moving to

Mansfield Television Distribution's America's Moving to . has been

cleared in 15 percent of the country, including Chicago, Dallas, Houston,

Phoenix, Cincinnati and Greensboro, N.C., said Toni Erickson Knight, president

and founder of WorldLink Inc., and John Mansfield, president of Mansfield Television

Distribution.

WorldLink is selling spot advertisements in the show, as well as creating

in-program marketing opportunities such as sponsorships, contests, promotions,

Internet tie-ins and product placement.

Homebuilder Ryland Homes is the show's presenting sponsor.

For the first season, 18 original weekly episodes will be produced and will

focus on a different U.S. city. The show is hosted by Mark Atkinson and Kathleen

Ray.