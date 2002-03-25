Stations may pay for DTV delay

The Federal Communications Commission will notify several TV-station groups

this week that they must better explain why they are seeking to delay their May

1 deadline for inaugurating digital transmissions or face possible penalty from

the federal government.

Regulators are concerned that a handful of operators seeking to postpone

their digital-TV rollouts can't justify delays based on the FCC's specific

criteria.

In all, nearly two-thirds of TV stations have said they will not meet the May

1 deadline.

The bulk of the 862 extension requests that have rolled in since a Feb. 18

filing window opened indicated that only a couple of extra months will be needed

to bring stations online.

Unconcerned by the standard requests, FCC staff had approved 283 though March

20 and dismissed 49 that don't yet have construction permits and aren't bound by

the May 1 deadline.

But getting a concerned eye from the agency are several midsized station

groups that have indicated that they may not be able to offer digital at all of

their stations within the next 13 months, when FCC extensions would expire.

Commission officials would not comment on the extension requests, but sources

familiar with the agency's review said letters of inquiry would be sent to

several licensees this week.

Although the letters will be little more than requests for additional

explanation, the ultimate consequence for stations that delay could be, in

extreme cases, fines.