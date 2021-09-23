Stations In St. Louis Fire Up NextGen TV Broadcast Signal
Nexstar’s KPLR carrying other station’s programming via ATSC 3.0 technology
Television stations in St. Louis on Thursday began broadcasting using the new NextGen TV broadcast format.
Stations participating in the rollout are Sinclair Broadcast Group’s KDNL, Meredith’s KMOV, Tegna’s KSDK and Nexstar Media Group’s duopoly of KTVI and KPLR.
According to the switchover plan, KPLR converted to the new NextGen TV format, known as ATSC 3.0. KPLR will transmit its own programming as well as the other stations’ programming using the new format while the other stations continue using the existing digital TV format As more viewers in the market obtain NextGen TV sets, more of the stations will switch over.
NextGen TV provides viewers with a better picture and improved sound. It also enables mobile viewing and reception of internet based programming
The switchover plan was developed by BitPath, which is developing data broadcasting services that can be deployed by the stations.
St. Louis is the latest station to begin NextGen TV broadcasting. More than 30 markets already have ATSC 3.0 signals.
