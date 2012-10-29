Stations Improvise to Cover Massive Sandy

Local television executives like to say it's all hands on

deck when breaking news such as a lethal hurricane hits, and sometimes that

even means the station general manager grabbing a camera and playing

photographer for a few hours.

That's what Craig Jahelka, vice president and general

manager at WBOC in Salisbury, Md., did when the station needed someone to haul

a camera around Monday morning, with Hurricane Sandy lurking off shore.

"At times like this," he says, "everyone's got to pitch

in."

Covering Irene last year is fresh on East Coast reporters'

minds, but it's becoming clearer that Irene was a relative non-issue compared

with the massive magnitude of Sandy. No less an expert than WeatherChannel reporter Jim Cantore told B&C,

"You could probably put two Irenes inside this thing, maybe two and a

half. The size of this enormous."

Covering such a giant event presents a stiff challenge for

station reporters. Within the CBS family, reporters, and equipment, from as far

off as Minneapolis and Dallas headed east to pitch in with owned stations in

New York, Baltimore, Philadelphia and Boston. "It's probably the biggest

storm we've experienced in more than a generation," said David Friend,

senior VP of news at the CBS owned stations.

Stations are making the most of technological and social

media advances -- at times with resources that were not available, or not as

widely available, as recently as when Irene rolled up the coast. CBS' Mobile 2

Weather Lab is an SUV equipped with weather technology, including wind meters

and rain gauges, to provide street level weather updates. "It brings

viewers closer to the action," says Friend. "At the end of the day,

that's what we're here for."

The technological ambitions in DMA No. 144 are more modest.

WBOC is partnering with Clear Channel Radio and Delmarva Public Radio to

simulcast its news on the radio. The TV screen features three crawls side by

side by side: breaking news, school closings and closings of hospitals,

businesses, etc. A new smartphone app will keep people connected when the power

shuts down -- something the station did not offer during Irene.

"That's new for us," says Jahelka. "We hope

it's a life saver."

Stations are asking viewers to pitch in with the reporting.

WMDT Salisbury (Md.) has 25-30 "Weather Watchers" -- local weather

aficionados around the market who contribute images and readings. When WNYW New

York's crew heard about the wind-induced crane collapse in Manhattan Monday,

vice president news director Dianne Doctor went to Facebook -- and promptly

found a photo of the structure, posted by a friend who lives down the block

from where the incident took place.

The role of social media in newsgathering has increased even

since Irene, says Doctor. "It continues to explode," she says.

"Everyone's a reporter. It makes our coverage better. The storm is so vast

that it's the only effective way to cover this story."

In the nation's largest DMA around 3 p.m., the

meteorologists were forecasting an earlier landfall than was initially thought --

Sandy perhaps hitting southern New Jersey by 5 p.m. The storm surge concept

dominated coverage. "The coastal erosion could be enormous," said

Lonnie Quinn, WCBS chief meteorologist. "I think our shoreline could be

changed because of this storm."

WNYW reporter Matt Alvarez was in Long Branch, N.J., getting

pummeled by wind and waves. "The major part of this thing has yet to

strike," he said. "You just wonder what that will be like."

Newsroom denizens are prepping for a long night of covering

the moving story. One weapon in the WBOC arsenal, a helicopter, will remain in

its hangar until the thick of the storm passes through. At that point, the

station will take to the skies to assess the damage. "As we get our first

look at everything, we'll share that with viewers," said Jahelka.

"Good, bad or indifferent, people want to see it."