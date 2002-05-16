Stations honored for serving kids

Television stations in small, medium and large markets will receive "Service

to Children" awards at the National Association of Broadcasters Education

Foundation's annual gala in Washington, D.C., June 10, the association

said Thursday.

NABEF gives out the awards at its gala each year as part of a ceremony to

honor broadcasters that perform public service in their communities.

The three winners are KHQ-TV in Spokane, Wash.; WPBF-TV in Palm Beach

Gardens, Fla; and KSWB-TV in San Diego.

KHQ-TV, owned by KHQ Inc., runs a campaign called "Success by 6" that emphasizes the importance of preparing young children to

enter school. The station runs an average of 300 public-service announcements per month on the program, and also partners with local organizations to

produce children-oriented community events.

Hearst-Argyle Stations Inc.-owned WPBF-TV four years ago began "Taking the Lead," a campaign to encourage more community participation in

children's education. The campaign has brought more school supplies to local

kids and more volunteers into the local school system. The station also has

produced several local specials and PSAs that focus on childhood learning.

Finally, KSWB, owned by Tribune Broadcasting, has a multipronged approach to

helping kids in the community. It awards $1,000 each month to a San Diego

classroom for school supplies, educational games and software. It runs the "KSWB

Cares for Kids Fund," which granted more than $2 million to

local children's charities last year. And it has a project called "WB Wiz

Kids" that is intended to motivate kids' interest in math, science and technology.