Stations honored for serving kids
Television stations in small, medium and large markets will receive "Service
to Children" awards at the National Association of Broadcasters Education
Foundation's annual gala in Washington, D.C., June 10, the association
said Thursday.
NABEF gives out the awards at its gala each year as part of a ceremony to
honor broadcasters that perform public service in their communities.
The three winners are KHQ-TV in Spokane, Wash.; WPBF-TV in Palm Beach
Gardens, Fla; and KSWB-TV in San Diego.
KHQ-TV, owned by KHQ Inc., runs a campaign called "Success by 6" that emphasizes the importance of preparing young children to
enter school. The station runs an average of 300 public-service announcements per month on the program, and also partners with local organizations to
produce children-oriented community events.
Hearst-Argyle Stations Inc.-owned WPBF-TV four years ago began "Taking the Lead," a campaign to encourage more community participation in
children's education. The campaign has brought more school supplies to local
kids and more volunteers into the local school system. The station also has
produced several local specials and PSAs that focus on childhood learning.
Finally, KSWB, owned by Tribune Broadcasting, has a multipronged approach to
helping kids in the community. It awards $1,000 each month to a San Diego
classroom for school supplies, educational games and software. It runs the "KSWB
Cares for Kids Fund," which granted more than $2 million to
local children's charities last year. And it has a project called "WB Wiz
Kids" that is intended to motivate kids' interest in math, science and technology.
