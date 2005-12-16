Stations Hit For Filing Flaws

The FCC has proposed to fine another handful of stations for failure to keep their public files up to date.

Atlantic Media Group's WWMB Florence, S.C., would have to pay the most--$10,000--for failure to file a record of its compliance with children's TV programming limits, which are 10.5 minutes on weekends and 12 minutes on weekdays.

Viacom's WUPA Atlanta was docked only $4,000 for its violation of the same requirement.

The difference appears to be degree. While WUPA failed to file the appropriate reports for five quarters during its previous license term, WWMB apparently lacked the forms for almost the entirety of the 8-year term.

Also fined $4,000 was Emmis' WKCF Clermont, Fla., for failing to file its authorization to broadcast and program lists, and WCCV Arecibo, PR, for failing to file an ownership report.

The proposed fines all resulted from the stations' own disclosures of the paperwork deficits in filing for their station-license renewals.

The FCC has begun cracking down on paperwork requirements, particularly failures to record compliance with the children's television rules, but such record-keeping errors have so far not been sufficiently egregious, when taken with other measures of public-service performance, to threaten any license renewals.

FCC Commissioner Michael Copps, for one, has complained that the FCC is too easy on licensees, essentially letting them send a postcard and get eight new years.