Stations Help Out Tornado Victims

Stations continue to aid those in their markets who were affected by the devastating tornadoes in the south late last month. Last week, WVTM Birmingham partnered with other media outlets to raise over $700,000 during its May 4 telethon. On May 6, WHNT Huntsville raised $557,000 with its Taking Action for the Tennessee Valley: Tornado Relief Telethon May 6. The Local TV-owned station partnered with radio outlet WDRM 102.1 on the effort, which featured a host of live performances.

"The response to our relief drive has been simply amazing," said Denise Vickers, WHNT news director and station manager. "I believe it's a testament to the giving spirit of people during a time of great tragedy. Thank you for helping us 'get results' for those who need it most."

Donations go to the American Red Cross and stay in the Tennessee Valley.

Over in Atlanta, WAGA joined forces with supermarket chain Publix and the American Red Cross on Careforce, which raises funds for victims of natural disasters. The Fox owned station is running PSA's encouraging viewers to make cash donations at Publix registers, which will be donated to the American Red Cross relief effort.

A Publix spokesperson said over $200,000 had been raised for local victims thus far.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the victims of these tornadoes," said Bill Schneider, vice president and general manager at WAGA. "We hope Careforce will provide our viewers with a means to help those Georgians whose lives were affected by these tragedies."