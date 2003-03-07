Stations: Gov't should promote rural translators

Rural TV stations are asking the Federal Communications Commission to make it

easier for them to build translator facilities needed to reach communities

outside of their primary coverage areas.

Translators are lower-power transmitters used to relay TV signals across

large but lightly populated areas or to remote towns isolated by mountains or

other terrain.

The National Translator Association said many rural communities lack access

to broadcast TV -- especially affiliates of small networks such as The WB Television Network or UPN --

because licenses for the facilities are too hard to acquire.

Currently, the FCC opens a filing window for translators and stand-alone

low-power TV stations once every five years.

Without easier access to translators, many rural communities will have

limited access to digital television, the association argued.

The FCC is seeking comment on the NTA's plan to allow rural stations to seek

translators at any time.

Translators located in urban markets and all low-power stations would remain

bound to twice-per-decade windows.