Stations Consider Tape-Delayed News

Conventional wisdom says news and sports are traditionally exempt from indecency concerns.

But in a climate of fear, some station executives are discussing adding a tape delay.

An incident at KRON raised a red flag. The newscast was fined by the FCC after a Puppetry of the Penis troupe member exposed his "marionette" during a news segment.

Radio-Television News Directors Association has launched a preemptive strike: a seminar on news and indecency at April's convention. The topic was also broached between station execs and First Amendment attorney John Crigler.

Job one: How to avoid fines.