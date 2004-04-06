Stations Consider Tape-Delayed News
Conventional wisdom says news and sports are traditionally exempt from indecency concerns.
But in a climate of fear, some station executives are discussing adding a tape delay.
An incident at KRON raised a red flag. The newscast was fined by the FCC after a Puppetry of the Penis troupe member exposed his "marionette" during a news segment.
Radio-Television News Directors Association has launched a preemptive strike: a seminar on news and indecency at April's convention. The topic was also broached between station execs and First Amendment attorney John Crigler.
Job one: How to avoid fines.
