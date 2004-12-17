Stations Commit to Stay-Sober Spots

The first-time-ever “Project Roadblock,” a public-service campaign produced by the Television Bureau of Advertising (TVB) and the Ad Council aimed at stopping drivers from drinking during the holidays, has gotten 431 stations to agree to give up time to show the stay-sober-spots fom Dec. 27-31.



Major groups that will air the public service ads include all or most of the stations owned by Belo, Hearst-Argyle, Nextstar, Clear Channel, Cox, Hubbard, Liberty, Tribune, Viacom, Gannett, Post-Newsweek, LIN, Scripps-Howard and Raycom.



While stations frequently run PSAs produced by the Ad Council, which pools pro bono ad industry talent for public service initiatives, this is the first campaign coordinated between local stations and the council.