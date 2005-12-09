Stations Cited For Kids Record Omissions

The FCC Friday proposed fining four TV stations $10,000 apiece for failure to properly maintain their public files regarding their children's TV broadcasts.

The stations were Meredith's WGCL Atlanta, WAGT Television's WAGT Augusta, and Media General's WNEG TV Toccoa, all Ga., and Raycom's WAFF Huntsville, Ala.

As part of its review of license-renewal applications, the FCC has begun cracking down on such record-keeping omissions. Keeping that public record up to date, and publicizing its availability for public inspection, is one of station's obligations under the Children's TV Act of 1990.

