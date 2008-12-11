Stations Begin Planning For Times Square New Years Coverage

It's time for TV stations, cable operators and others to start plotting those satellite coordinates for free Times Square coverage of the New Year's Eve festivities.

That's according to the Times Square Alliance and Countdown Entertainment, which provide complete, and free, coverage of the ball-drop, as well as b-roll packages of behind-the-scenes footage of preparations for the event, including testing the giant crystal ball and the installation of the 2009 sign.

While free, the footage is only to be used for programming related to the event, says the alliance and its production partner. It is also only for domestic news operations.

The alliance is a nonprofit that comprises business and community organizations that promote economic development of the Times Square area.