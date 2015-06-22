Station Vet Doerr Joins CJ&N Consulting Firm

Steve Doerr, former station general manager, has been named VP of client development and senior consultant at media consultancy CJ&N. Doerr’s past positions have included GM at WLNE Providence; GM at KXAS Dallas; senior VP of news, programming and creative development VP and chief quality officer for the NBC owned station group; and VP and group manager at Smith Media. He came up on the news side of the business.

“Steve is one of the most dynamic creative thinkers in our business and his deep experience will be a strong benefit to all CJ&N clients," said CJ&N president John Altenbern. “Steve brings a history of creating compelling content and building organizations that are unique in the marketplace. We look forward to Steve’s contributions to our company and to our clients' success.”

Doerr will lead new business development efforts at CJ&N as well as “help local media companies grow across all of their platforms,” said the firm in a statement.

“As the media industry adapts to new challenges, being able to look into the future with CJ&N research is an exciting vantage point,” said Doerr. “My focus is on using that knowledge to really help our clients succeed by identifying new business and revenue opportunities.”