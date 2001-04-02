Station Trades

By dollar volume and number of sales;

does not include mergers or acquisitions involving substantial non-station assets

THIS WEEK

TV/Radio-$0-0

TVs - $0 - 0

Combos - $33,973,820 - 4

FMs - $4,575,000 - 3

AMs - $2,000,000 -1

Total - $40,548,820 - 8

SO FAR IN 2001

TV/Radio - $200,000,000 - 1

TVs - $355,800,000 - 11

Combos - $2,412,265,820 - 32

FMs - $100,272,900 - 65

AMs - $64,332,411 - 42

Total - $3,132,671,131 - 151