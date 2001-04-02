Station Trades
By dollar volume and number of sales;
does not include mergers or acquisitions involving substantial non-station assets
THIS WEEK
TV/Radio-$0-0
TVs - $0 - 0
Combos - $33,973,820 - 4
FMs - $4,575,000 - 3
AMs - $2,000,000 -1
Total - $40,548,820 - 8
SO FAR IN 2001
TV/Radio - $200,000,000 - 1
TVs - $355,800,000 - 11
Combos - $2,412,265,820 - 32
FMs - $100,272,900 - 65
AMs - $64,332,411 - 42
Total - $3,132,671,131 - 151
