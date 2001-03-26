Station Trades

By dollar volume and number of sales; does not include mergers or acquisitions involving substantial non-station assets

THIS WEEK

TV/Radio - $0 - 0

TVs - $239,000,000 - 1

Combos - $19,825,000 - 3

FMs - $9,277,300 - 14

AMs - $5,982,500 - 6

Total - $274,084,800 - 24

SO FAR IN 2001

TV/Radio - $200,000,000 - 1

TVs - $355,800,000 - 11

Combos - $2,378,292,000 - 28

FMs - $95,697,900 - 62

AMs - $62,332,411 - 41

Total - $3,092,122,311 - 143