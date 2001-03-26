Station Trades
By dollar volume and number of sales; does not include mergers or acquisitions involving substantial non-station assets
THIS WEEK
TV/Radio - $0 - 0
TVs - $239,000,000 - 1
Combos - $19,825,000 - 3
FMs - $9,277,300 - 14
AMs - $5,982,500 - 6
Total - $274,084,800 - 24
SO FAR IN 2001
TV/Radio - $200,000,000 - 1
TVs - $355,800,000 - 11
Combos - $2,378,292,000 - 28
FMs - $95,697,900 - 62
AMs - $62,332,411 - 41
Total - $3,092,122,311 - 143
