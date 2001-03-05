Station Trades

By dollar volume and number of sales; does not include mergers or acquisitions involving substantial non-station assets

THIS WEEK

TV/Radio - $0 - 0

TVs - $27,050,000 - 3

Combos - $3,550,000 - 2

FMs - $4,550,000 - 4

AMs - $18,035,000 - 5

Total - $53,185,000 - 14

SO FAR IN 2001

TV/Radio - $200,000,000 - 1

TVs - $116,050,000 - 9

Combos - $2,332,645,000 - 22

FMs - $75,679,600 - 41

AMs - $55,521,054 - 31

Total - $2,779,895,654 - 104