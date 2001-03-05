Station Trades
By dollar volume and number of sales; does not include mergers or acquisitions involving substantial non-station assets
THIS WEEK
TV/Radio - $0 - 0
TVs - $27,050,000 - 3
Combos - $3,550,000 - 2
FMs - $4,550,000 - 4
AMs - $18,035,000 - 5
Total - $53,185,000 - 14
SO FAR IN 2001
TV/Radio - $200,000,000 - 1
TVs - $116,050,000 - 9
Combos - $2,332,645,000 - 22
FMs - $75,679,600 - 41
AMs - $55,521,054 - 31
Total - $2,779,895,654 - 104
