Station Trades
By dollar volume and number of sales;
does not include mergers or acquisitions involving substantial non-station assets
THIS WEEK
TV/Radio-$0-0
TVs-$3,500,000-1
Combos-$12,620,000-4
FMs-$13,100,000-5
AMs-$20,080,254-6
Total-$49,300,254-16
SO FAR IN 2001
TV/Radio-$200,000,000-1
TVs-$46,500,000-4
Combos-$2,127,870,000-16
FMs-$45,462,600-26
AMs-$36,436,054-22
Total-$2,456,268,654-69
