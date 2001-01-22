Station Trades

By dollar volume and number of sales; does not include mergers or acquisitions involving substantial non-station assets

THIS WEEK

TV/Radio- $200,000,000-1

TVs- 0-0

Combos-$2,005,000,000- 2

FMs-$7,497,600- 5

AMs- $12,335,000-3

Total-$2,224,832,600- 11

SO FAR IN 2001

TV/Radio- $200,000,000-1

TVs- $15,000,000- 1

Combos- $2,095,050,000- 10

FMs- $26,362,600-20

AMs- $16,355,800-16

Total- $2,352,768,400-48