Station Trades
By dollar volume and number of sales; does not include mergers or acquisitions involving substantial non-station assets
THIS WEEK
TV/Radio- $200,000,000-1
TVs- 0-0
Combos-$2,005,000,000- 2
FMs-$7,497,600- 5
AMs- $12,335,000-3
Total-$2,224,832,600- 11
SO FAR IN 2001
TV/Radio- $200,000,000-1
TVs- $15,000,000- 1
Combos- $2,095,050,000- 10
FMs- $26,362,600-20
AMs- $16,355,800-16
Total- $2,352,768,400-48
