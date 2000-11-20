Station Trades
By dollar volume and number of sales;
does not include mergers or acquisitions involving substantial non-station assets
THIS WEEK
TV/Radio-$0-0
TVs-$108,200,000-2
Combos-$35,800,000- 2
FMs-$112,930,500-6
AMs-$40,525,000-6
Total-$297,455,500-16
SO FAR IN 2000
TV/Radio-$2,133,450- 1
TVs-$1,011,426,089- 30
Combos-$3,627,827,127- 98
FMs-$1,376,000,292-159
AMs-$204,628,885-102
Total-$6,222,015,843-374
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.