Station Trades



By dollar volume and number of sales;

does not include mergers or acquisitions involving substantial non-station assets



THIS WEEK

TV/Radio-$0-0

TVs-$108,200,000-2

Combos-$35,800,000- 2

FMs-$112,930,500-6

AMs-$40,525,000-6

Total-$297,455,500-16



SO FAR IN 2000

TV/Radio-$2,133,450- 1

TVs-$1,011,426,089- 30

Combos-$3,627,827,127- 98

FMs-$1,376,000,292-159

AMs-$204,628,885-102

Total-$6,222,015,843-374