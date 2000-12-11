Station Trades

By dollar volume and number of sales;

does not include mergers or acquisitions involving substantial non-station assets

THIS WEEK

TV/Radio-$0- 0

TVs-$60,000,000- 1

Combos-$8,378,000- 4

FMs-$174,450,000- 6

AMs-$4,910,000- 5

Total-$247,738,000-16

SO FAR IN 2000

TV/Radio-$2,133,450- 1

TVs-$1,243,026,089-33

Combos-$3,694,730,127- 105

FMs-$1,623,540,292-176

AMs-$293,323,885-116

Total-$6,856,753,843-431