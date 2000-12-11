Station Trades
By dollar volume and number of sales;
does not include mergers or acquisitions involving substantial non-station assets
THIS WEEK
TV/Radio-$0- 0
TVs-$60,000,000- 1
Combos-$8,378,000- 4
FMs-$174,450,000- 6
AMs-$4,910,000- 5
Total-$247,738,000-16
SO FAR IN 2000
TV/Radio-$2,133,450- 1
TVs-$1,243,026,089-33
Combos-$3,694,730,127- 105
FMs-$1,623,540,292-176
AMs-$293,323,885-116
Total-$6,856,753,843-431
