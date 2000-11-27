Station Trades



By dollar volume and number of sales; does not include mergers or acquisitions involving substantial non-station assets



THIS WEEK

TV/Radio-$0- 0

TVs-$6,600,000-1

Combos-$53,675,000- 2

FMs-$53,340,000- 6

AMs-$78,410,000-4

Total-$192,025,000-13



SO FAR IN 2000

TV/Radio-$2,133,450- 1

TVs-$1,018,026,089-31

Combos-$3,680,502,127-100

FMs-$1,429,340,292-165

AMs-$283,038,885-106

Total--$6,414,040,843-403