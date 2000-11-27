Station Trades
By dollar volume and number of sales; does not include mergers or acquisitions involving substantial non-station assets
THIS WEEK
TV/Radio-$0- 0
TVs-$6,600,000-1
Combos-$53,675,000- 2
FMs-$53,340,000- 6
AMs-$78,410,000-4
Total-$192,025,000-13
SO FAR IN 2000
TV/Radio-$2,133,450- 1
TVs-$1,018,026,089-31
Combos-$3,680,502,127-100
FMs-$1,429,340,292-165
AMs-$283,038,885-106
Total--$6,414,040,843-403
