Station to Station: Scribes Star in Station's News

KY

TX Tyler, Texas, had an ace in the hole when two men were

arrested in late February following a string of church fires around DMA No.

109. With the CBS affiliate involved in a news and marketing partnership with

the Tyler Morning Telegraph daily newspaper, the station gained a big

scoop when Telegraph reporter Kenneth Dean landed an interview

with suspect Jason Bourque's mother.

Unlike typical newspaper-station partnerships, which

feature occasional on-air appearances from paper personnel, nearly all of the Telegraph

reporters go live on KYTX, adding much depth to breaking news. Dean shared that

Bourque said her son's religious faith remained strong, and the family stood by

him, before anchor Gillian Sheridan told viewers to read "much more" about the

interview in the next day's Telegraph. (Bourque also asserted that her

son was innocent.)

KYTX News Director Dan Delgado says adding 16 seasoned

journalists to his on-air product gives the station a big advantage. "We could

have three different stories on the church fires from three different angles,"

he says. "We were able to do far more on it than the other stations could've

hoped to have done."

Stations and newspapers are increasingly looking to each

other to expand their reach. Scripps' WPTV West Palm Beach, for example,

partners with the company's Treasure

Coast papers and

Tribune's Sun-Sentinel. Some companies, such as Tribune and Media

General, have joint newsrooms in select markets where they own TV and print

outlets.

But it's rare to see so many newspaper reporters on air. Telegraph

Editor Dave Berry says that after some initial camera-fright, virtually every Telegraph

reporter-including those covering business, the arts and religion-goes live

from the newsroom, which is connected via fiber to KYTX's digs. Berry adds that many

have enjoyed a heightened profile in the market since the partnership debuted

in late 2009. "Newspaper reporters generally labor in obscurity," he says.

"This gives us a chance to put them out in public."

Telegraph Publisher Nelson Clyde

says the arrangement adds another dimension to both his reporters and the

paper. "It makes us a multimedia company," he notes. "It makes [KYTX] one,

too."

KYTX parent London Broadcasting is pushing the model at

its other stations, which include KCEN Waco and KBMT Beaumont. "It's part of

our company philosophy," says London Executive VP/COO Phil Hurley, who adds

that the stations do not cut staff as a result of the newspaper enhancements.

KYTX made headlines in 2007 when Hurley tapped beauty

queen Lauren Jones to anchor the KYTX news; Jones and her co-workers were the

stars of the short-lived Fox reality program Anchorwoman.

Merging newspaper and station cultures can be tricky,

and Berry

says the newspaper folks needed assurances that no Anchorwoman-like

stunts would occur. The pact is bound by a handshake, he says, and either party

is free to walk if they're not satisfied with the arrangement. "If [KYTX] were

to do something like that, we're out of it," he says. "We treasure our credibility."

The folks at the Telegraph, which is family-owned

by T.B. Butler Publishing, received what Delgado calls a "TV 101" crash course

before going on-air, but they're still learning the ropes. Dean's report on his

interview with Kimberly Bourque, for instance, lacked the mellifluous delivery

one might expect from a veteran TV reporter.

But the KYTX brass says a halting presentation and

stubbly appearance can actually enhance the Telegraph reporters'

credibility. "We went into it not expecting them to be smooth talkers," says

KYTX General Manager John Gaston. "And I believe the public doesn't expect them

to be news anchors."

Airing news in HD, KYTX is the No. 2 station in

Tyler-Longview. The DMA is dominated by Raycom's KLTV; the station's news

director, Kenny Boles, called the setup a "desperate move" by both KYTX and the

paper.

Delgado says the partnership is just starting to click,

with the Telegraph folks adding depth to the station's reportage and

breadth to the amount of topics it covers. The newspaper people got another big

chance to shine last week, when incumbent Gov. Rick Perry defeated Sen. Kay

Bailey Hutchison in Texas'

Republican gubernatorial primary.

As Tyler

is a diary market, KYTX management won't know how the Telegraph

partnership is affecting ratings until the February book arrives later this

month. Also unknown is the effect on the Telegraph's circulation, which

is 32,000; Clyde says "more robust" product

certainly won't hurt readership.

KYTX managers suspect

that the numbers will be positive. "If you're a believer that content drives

ratings, our content is better," Gaston says. "In a smaller market, that kind

of depth in your reporting can be a big advantage."