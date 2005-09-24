STATION TO STATION

Send local news to

aromano@reedbusiness.com

TV Brouhaha In Iowa

TV Brouhaha In Iowa Every few weeks, 15 or so Cedar Rapids, Iowa,

residents huddle at the library to plot another attack on one of the

country's biggest TV- station owners. Iowans for Better Local TV is taking

aim at the Sinclair Broadcast Group, which operates 60 stations nationwide,

including local CBS affiliate KGAN. Frustrated by what the group says is

inadequate local-news and community involvement, they are noisily pressuring

Sinclair.

“We want to put Iowa values back into the product,” says Arron

Wings, one of the group's founders. “We want [the] local aspect back in

their news and more connection to the local community.”

RIGHT-WING AGENDA?

Iowans for Better Local TV (ILBTV) is circulating petitions and

explaining their position to the media, and even considering filing a petition

with the FCC to deny KGAN's license renewal. And when FCC commissioners

Michael J. Copps and Jonathan Adelstein visit Iowa City for a town-hall meeting

on the future of media on Oct. 5, IBLTV members plan to further vent their

frustrations.

KGAN, like most Sinclair stations, mixes locally created news with

mass-produced fare from its centralized newsroom, NewsCentral. One feature is

“The Point,” a nightly editorial by Sinclair PR head Mark Hyman. Critics

say Hyman's editorials are a way for the company to push a right-wing agenda

over public airwaves. In eastern Iowa, viewers see Hyman on KGAN's 10 p.m.

news and also on a Sinclair-produced newscast on the local Fox affiliate

KFXA.

Iowans for Better Local TV originated last fall, outraged by

Sinclair's airing of the documentary Stolen

Honor, which called into question presidential candidate John

Kerry's Vietnam service and subsequent antiwar activities. In advance of its

broadcast, Wings, his wife Trish Nelson and several other angry citizens called

on local advertisers to boycott the station.

Around the same time, Ted Remington, then a professor at the

University of Iowa, was also taking on Sinclair. Last summer, he began

e-mailing rebuttals to Hyman's editorials, but when he failed to hear back,

Remington started a blog called The Counterpoint (

thecounterpoint.blogspot.com) to publish his

responses. “Given how wide an audience Hyman has, it is important for someone

to routinely call him on that,” says Remington. “He is being forced on

local viewers.”

A WAR OF WORDS

Both sides have been parrying ever since. In a segment about college

educators, Hyman included statements he said Remington made about plagiarism,

including one that said committing plagiarism does not harm students. Remington

refuted the claim on his blog, and it was pulled off Sinclair Web sites.

The incident galvanized the community. Nelson said IBLTV requested a

meeting with KGAN's news director but was rebuffed. Nelson also contacted

Remington about joining forces. His blog now appears on the group's Web site,

ibltv.org, and Remington says traffic is up to

100 hits per day since partnering.

KGAN General Manager Joe Denk referred

B&C's interview requests to Hyman, who did not

respond.

IBLTV is also partnering with a media expert who happens to live

locally. Former FCC Commissioner Nick Johnson, who served on the commission

from 1966 to '73 and is now a University of Iowa law school professor, is

well known for his objections to big-media ownership. Johnson says this is a

case study for a nationwide problem: “When you cut back on requirements for

news, community involvement and public affairs, there are consequences on

communities like Cedar Rapids that are pretty ugly.”

With Johnson's help, the group is monitoring KGAN's news and

amassing petitions. While he admits the FCC won't likely revoke Sinclair's

license, Johnson says the mission is nonetheless raising awareness about a

pressing problem. “Here are folks that are taking action,” he says.

“Station owners have no right to [automatically] have their license

renewed.”