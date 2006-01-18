Station Groups To Hit Big Apple for TVB

Five of the largest TV-station groups will gather their managers in New York in April to coincide with the Television Bureau of Advertising's (TVB's) annual conference.



Clear Channel Television, Hearst-Argyle Television, LIN Television, Post-Newsweek Stations and Tribune Broadcasting all plan to hold group meetings around the TVB's April 20 gathering. NBC has already said it will hold its annual affiliates meeting on April 19.



This year's TVB conference will focus on broadcasters' plays in new media, including mobile products and the Internet, and opportunities with consumers and advertisers.



"We are most gratified at this strong vote of confidence in the TVB conference," said TVB President Chris Rohrs. "TVB '06’s focus on multiplatform has turned the conference into a must-attend for broadcasters."

