Station Execs: Tips on Tackling The Next Super-Storm

Station executives thought they’d picked up a few

once-in-a-decade lessons from Hurricane Irene last

year. Then Sandy came rumbling across a frighteningly

wide swath of the country, pressing stations’ emergency

plans into play, and forcing station chiefs to go with

their guts on the matters their plans didn’t cover.

If there was any golden lesson to emerge in Sandy’s

wake, it is that planning can’t be too exhaustive—lining

up personnel, hotel rooms, satellite time, gas and food

well in advance of the storm —and can’t be drilled too

many times. Even then, have a backup plan for the plan,

and be prepared to improvise.

“You have to say, what if the worst case scenario happens—

hurricane, re, earthquake—and don’t wait until

it happens to put a plan together,” says Peter Dunn, president

of the CBS Television Stations. “You’re responsible

for keeping viewers’ safety in mind, and you can’t do that

without the right plan.”

Indeed, the best planning for Sandy came not when the

storm was rolling out of the Caribbean, but months, or

perhaps years, before that. For WBOC Salisbury (Md.),

it meant arranging a condominium near the ocean in

Lewes, Del. days before the storm to set up the station

for some gripping live shots. With WCBS New York getting

assists from CBS station siblings as far away as Sacramento,

Los Angeles and Miami, it meant booking 50-70

hotel rooms in Manhattan before they went scarce.

Lew Leone, vice president and general manager of

WNYW-WWOR New York, has learned from experience

that when rooms are hard to come by, some of Manhattan’s

more celebrated hotels have occupancy due to the tourists

that never arrived. “Sometimes there are rooms available

at a hotel you wouldn’t normally even think of,” he says.

Covering a storm that in some places made Irene look

like a summer shower required way more resources than

any station in Sandy’s path possessed. Stations took lessons

learned about gathering user-generated content

during Irene and applied them to Sandy. WNYW set up

a Twitter hashtag, #SandyOnFox, that sent users’ tweets

and images straight into the station’s feed.

WBOC got some jaw-dropping images from Chincoteague

Island, which reporters could not enter, from people

stuck on the island. “There were a lot of times where

you couldn’t get to the news,” says GM Craig Jahelka. “The

nature of citizen journalism has really changed.”

WBOC’s use of the increasingly popular video-overcellular

LiveU packs was

spotty around the DelMarva

region, though Jahelka’s

GM colleagues in the largest

DMA said the mobile

technology was a key element

of their coverage.

“Using microwave trucks,

satellite trucks, during an

actual hurricane, with the

wind blowing and the rain,

is difficult,” says Leone. But

“the signal was great, even

in a moving vehicle,” for

WNYW’s LiveU backpacks,

he adds. “We had more experience

with them than

during Irene.”

Stations used all available media, with much of their

viewing base lacking electricity, such as news simulcasts

on radio for WBOC, the CBS owned stations’ sister radio

outlets in New York and Philadelphia and Boston, and

stations’ smartphone and tablet apps. “Working closely

with our Web team was essential in a storm like this,”

said David Friend, senior VP of news at the CBS owned

stations.

Even the best laid plans will require improvising, especially

with a storm that was, in many ways, and by many

accounts, unprecedented. Instinct and experience then

kicks in for the local TV leaders. “I got some advice a long

time ago: In times of crisis, ask yourself what a leader

would do, and do it,” says Jahelka.

At times like this, he adds, the revenue side of the business

does not come into play. Providing pinpoint information

for viewers in a crisis will, in the long run, prove to

be good business. “Budgets and concerns over revenue go

out the window,” says Jahelka, who shelled out $13,000

in satellite time for WBOC. “Do what’s right, and I think

viewers will reward you.”