Station Execs Pick Giuliani To Win in 2008

According to an utterly unscientific poll of an unknown number of TV-station executives, former New York City mayor Rudolph Giuliani will be the next president of the United States.

That was the result of an instant electronic "vote" conducted during a panel at last week’s Television Bureau of Advertising conference.

The panel, Political Spending 2007/2008, drew a few hundred senior station executives from around the country who are no doubt looking forward to the windfall from an already elongated election season.

Toward the end of the session, moderator Victor Miller, managing director of Bear Stearns, invited the assembled to use handheld keypads to vote—game-show style—on who they think will win the White House in ’08.

For all the media attention focused on Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama, it was Giuliani who received the greatest share of votes, 27% (Obama and Clinton received 20% and 15%, respectively.)

ABC News Political Director Mark Halperin, who was on the panel, wasn’t surprised at the results, however inexact or unrepresentative they may have been.

Not only has actual polling favored Giuliani, he notes, but America’s mayor plays well on TV: "He certainly has had a good run in the media in the last couple of weeks."