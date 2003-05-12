Dan Trigoboff is recovering from surgery and will return. In his absence, Mark Miller is writing Station Break and can be reached by e-mail at mkmiller@comcast.net. Readers and contributors may also send e-mails to dtrigoboff@reedbusiness.com.

New Hispanic Station in Southwest Florida

Cape Coral, Fla.— Florida has a new television station: WTPH-TV, ch. 14, a TV Azteca America affiliate owned by Tu Programacion Hispana LLC. Station President Jose M. Blanco told the Fort Myers, Fla., News-Press

that the station is broadcasting 24 hours daily and, once its studios are completed, will produce up to five hours of Spanish-language programming every day. Planned local programs include a newscast and a local topic opinion show. Blanco expects work on the studios to be finished by June 1.

Blanco said he is talking with cable operators in the market about carrying WTPH-TV but has no agreements yet.

Hispanic Cross-Media Promotion

Los Angeles— Univision O&O KMEX-TV Los Angeles and La Opinion, Southern California's largest Spanish-language newspaper, have signed a cross-promotion agreement. KMEX-TV will present "key news headlines" from the following day's paper on its 11 p.m. news, right before the paper goes to press. In addition, the station will produce a segment based on La Vibra, La Opinion's weekly entertainment magazine. For its part, the paper will promote various topics and segments appearing in KMEX-TV newscasts.

According to KMEX-TV spokeswoman Patricia Ramos, while the arrangement right now doesn't involve any sharing of news coverage, "eventually both newsrooms will be cooperating with each other on stories," but there's no timetable on when that will happen. In 1998, the two news organizations cooperated in arranging and broadcasting the country's first gubernatorial debate in Spanish, according to Ramos.

KMEX-TV is the flagship of Univision Television Group. La Opinion is distributed throughout the five-county Southern California area and is co-owned by Lorenzo Enterprises and the Tribune Co.

A Half-Century of Caring

Louisville, Ky.— WHAS-TV's efforts to help children here were recognized at the 39th Annual Midwestern Regional Emmy Awards. The station was presented with the chapter's Board of Governors Award for 50 years of service to children through the WHAS Crusade for Children. Since 1954, the WHAS Crusade for Children

has raised nearly $96 million to help fund hospitals, schools and agencies that make life better for children with special needs in Kentucky and Southern Indiana.

Miles In at Urban Television

Fort Worth, Texas— Urban Television Network has named Jacob R. Miles III its new president. He also serves as president of the Dallas-Fort Worth chapter of NAMIC. He has worked for General Mills Entertainment Group and Tonka and founded Cultural Exchange Entertainment Corp., where he created, licensed and developed toys and entertainment properties for television. Urban Television Network has approximately 70 affiliates that reach approximately 22 million households, according to Randy Moseley, the company's chairman and CEO.

More Degrees Than a Thermometer

William F. Baker (left), president and CEO of noncommercial WNET(TV) Newark, N.J., receives an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters degree from Seton Hall University at the New Jersey school's commencement ceremonies today. Baker has been president of WNET since 1987. Prior to joining the station, he was president of Westinghouse Television and chairman of its cable and programming companies. During his tenure there, he helped launch Discovery and the Disney Channel and introduced Oprah Winfrey as a show host on WJZ-TV Baltimore. Baker holds B.A., M.A. and Ph.D. degrees from Case Western Reserve University; this is his fifth honorary degree.