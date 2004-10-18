Station Break

WJAR Reporter Gets $50K Fine

Providence, R.I.—The

contempt-of-court fine against WJAR investigative reporter Jim Taricani has

passed the $50,000 mark. A federal judge found Taricani in contempt for

refusing to reveal who gave him a secret FBI tape that showed a former

Providence official accepting a bribe. It's unclear whether owner NBC is paying

the $1,000-a-day levy that started in mid August; the station declined to

comment. Taricani says he intends to keep his source secret. But it could get

worse. A special prosecutor filed a motion with the court late last month that

could increase the sanctions. The Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press

says it believes Taricani is the only reporter now paying a fine for protecting

a confidential source.

Blast From the Past

WB reruns have disappeared from WPIX New York's Saturday-night lineup.

The station dropped the repeats last week in favor of a two-hour comedy block

that includes four classic New York-based sitcoms, most of which have not been

seen in the market in several years. The 1970s-era collection comprises

Taxi, The Jeffersons, The Odd Couple

and Welcome Back, Kotter. "They are all set

in New York, and they largely feature New York-based actors," says WPIX Program

Director Julie O'Neil. WPIX has run The Odd

Couple off and on since it went into syndication nearly 30 years

ago. The Jeffersons has been off the air in

New York since 1993. Welcome Back, Kotter

hasn't been seen on New York broadcast TV since 1985. WPIX is the only TV

station in the country to own the rights to the show.

Hometown Favorite

Hartford, Conn.—The city of

Hartford will spend up to $25,000 a year on advertising with Meredith's CBS

affiliate WFSB. The agreement is part of a complex deal to keep the market's

top-rated station from moving to the suburbs. Meredith will buy a 3.5-acre

city-owned site for $800,000 and will receive about $1 million in property-tax

credits over seven years. The company plans to build a $20 million

digital-broadcast center. Once it's finished, Meredith will donate its old

Constitution Plaza property to the city. Hartford officials appeared desperate

to hang on to WFSB. Over the summer, one council member threatened to "lie down

in front of the moving vans" if necessary. General Manager Elden Hale

reportedly pressed for the ad clause in the package, though it means little to

WFSB's bottom line. BIA estimates the station's revenue last year at about $48

million.

Struts Her Stuff

Miami—WSVN's edgy

Deco Drive, a nightly local entertainment

program, will get a face-lift this fall. The show kicks off its 10th season

with a new anchor team—Louis Aguirre and Lynn Martinez—and the market's

first drag-queen reporter. Daisy D hosts a segment called "Queen on the Scene."

WSVN designers are working on a new set intended to emulate the bright colors

and neon accents of Miami's Art Deco district. The station hopes a ratings

makeover follows. Deco Drive finished fifth

in its 7:30 p.m. time period in the May sweeps, behind Jeopardy!, Hollywood

Squares and reruns of That '70s

Show and Everybody Loves Raymond.

Applegate Polishes Big Apple

New York—Former MSNBC and

Weekend Today anchor Jodi Applegate is

headed back to New York. She has signed on to anchor Good Day New York on Fox O&O WNYW. For the past

four years, she has hosted a similar program at sister station WFXT in Boston.

Dish Reaches 150

Terre Haute, Ind.—Last week, Terre

Haute became the 150th market in which Dish Network offers local TV stations

via satellite. Stations available in the package include Fox affiliate WBAK,

owned by Bahakel Communications; WTHI (CBS, Emmis); and WTWO (NBC, Nexstar).

Terre Haute (Nielsen market No. 148) has no ABC affiliate.

Musial Takes Charge

Buffalo, N.Y.—Longtime WIVB News

Director Chris Musial has been named president and general manager of LIN

Broadcasting's CBS affiliate. Musial started at the station 27 years ago as an

intern. He had been acting GM following the death of GM Lou Verruto in

June.