Statewide Satellite Carriage Urged
Satellite subscribers whose hometowns are just across the state line from bigger markets will be able to get home-state channels if Sen. John Sununu (R-N.H.) gets his way. He has introduced legislation that would allow satellite-TV providers to carry channels across an entire small state, including his own New Hampshire.
Right now, satellite carriers may offer only the local station in a subscriber’s local market. That means that subscribers in northern New Hampshire receive channels from Portland, Maine, but get little news about their state. "My bill allows carriers in the smallest-state markets to offer a local signal throughout the state, giving more programming options to the consumer," Sununu says.
Cable operators already have the rights that he would grant satellite TV.
