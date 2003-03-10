States tinker with taxing ads

With the vast majority of states having both budget shortfalls and

requirements that they balance their budgets, creative tax strategies could

spell trouble for the ad industry.

For example, according to the American Advertising Federation, the

Connecticut legislature has passed a stopgap deficit-reduction bill that

includes a 3 percent ad-production-services tax.

Meanwhile, in Kansas this week, the legislature will hold a hearing on a bill

that would extend the sales tax to services, including the sale of ad time and

space.

Florida passed such a law a few years back, but that state eventually overturned

it.