State of the Union Gets Sharper Focus

High-definition television programmer HDNet says it will provide live HDTV coverage of President Bush's State of the Union Address, beginning at 8 pm EST on Tuesday night.

The coverage from Washington, D.C. will be hosted by HDNet anchor Dan Rather and will include the Democratic response to the President’s Address and an interview with Democratic Presidential candidate John Edwards.

Immediately following the Democratic response, the network will go to Dallas, Tex. for a discussion segment where HDNet World Report Chief Correspondent Greg Dobbs will moderate "a spirited discussion among Americans with varied personal and political viewpoints," according to HDNet.

The State of the Union coverage will officially air as an "HDNet Special Report" from 8 to 11 pm EST, replacing the network's usual Tuesday night slate of "Dan Rather Reports" and "HDNet World Report."