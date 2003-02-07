State groups seek recruiting-mandate delay

The umbrella group for state broadcast associations Thursday asked the

Federal Communications Commission to postpone and rewrite new minority- and

gender-recruiting rules that go into effect March 10.

The group argued that the FCC was wrong to reject an alternative "Internet

Plus" plan that would allow broadcast stations to meet their employment-outreach

obligations simply by posting openings on the Internet and mailing vacancy

notifications to parties that ask for them.

"The commission's action arbitrarily subordinates direct communications with

millions of potential applicants who use the Internet to search for jobs to

indirect communications with comparatively few potential applicants through

intermediary `referral' organizations," the state associations said in their

petition for reconsideration.

The new FCC rules allow Internet postings as one of several broad outreach

requirements.

The state broadcasters especially opposed documentation requirements for

outreach efforts, which broadcasters said are a burden on small stations.

The groups also asked the FCC to delay the compliance deadline until two

months after a ruling on the reconsideration petition is posted in the

Federal Register.