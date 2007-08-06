Trending

Starz Ups Promotion Executive

Steve Belgard, director of entertainment publicity at Starz Entertainment, has been named senior director, reporting to Chelsye Burrows, VP, programming publicity.

Belgard has been with the company for nine years, most recently promoting The Starz Comedy Hour. his resume also includes stints with PR firms Bender Goldman & Helper and Dennis Davidson Associates, Los Angeles.

Belgard is based in Englewood, Colo.