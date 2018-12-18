Starz Ups Marta Fernandez to Executive VP Programming Slot

Starz has promoted Marta Fernandez to executive VP of originals programming, the network said Monday.

Fernandez, formerly senior VP of originals programming, will expand her role within the original team while continuing to spearhead the network’s inclusion initiatives across the network’s slate of shows.

Fernandez has been a long-time, key contributor to the success of Starz Originals, beginning with the Spartacus franchise and including the critically acclaimed series Boss as well as Flesh and Bone, Ash vs Evil Dead, Da Vinci’s Demons and Black Sails.

“Marta has done an excellent job of developing premium content and diverse talent and has been a great representative for Starz in our goal of serving underserved audiences,” said Carmi Zlotnik, president of programming for Starz, in a statement.