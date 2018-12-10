Starz Sets Premiere for 'Sexy' Comedy 'Now Apocalypse'

Starz will premiere comedy Now Apocalypse Sunday, March 10, leading out of the season two premiere of American Gods. Now Apocalypse is a comedy from Gregg Araki. Starz has signed up for 10 episodes.

Starz describes Now Apocalypse as “sexy, vibrant and fast-moving.” Araki, Steven Soderbergh and Gregory Jacobs are the executive producers.

Avan Jogia stars as Ulysses, who is struggling to figure out his life in the bewildering city of Los Angeles. Kelli Berglund stars as Carly, Beau Mirchoff as Ford, and Roxane Mesquida as Severine, all of whom are pursuing love, sex and fame.

“Between sexual and romantic dating-app adventures, Ulysses grows increasingly troubled as foreboding, premonitory dreams make him wonder if some kind of dark and monstrous conspiracy is going on — or if he is just smoking too much weed,” according to Starz.

Araki directed all 10 episodes and co-wrote the series with Vogue.com sex columnist Karley Sciortino, who is consulting producer.

Starz is part of Lionsgate.